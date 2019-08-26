tech2 News Staff

Just days after e-commerce giant Amazon announced its biggest campus in the world in Hyderabad, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled its very first R&D facility in the city as well.

OnePlus has revealed that it plans on investing Rs 1,000 crore over the next 3 years on this facility and that it will be a hub for AI and machine learning for future OnePlus products. Apart from that the other main objective of the R&D centre is to drive India-centric features and innovations.

The company has attributed Hyderabad's actively growing start-up zones in the country and also the presence of "passionate OnePlus community members."

“In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.

The new R&D centre is said to host three labs which are the camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs. The focus will largely be on 5G, camera, AI and performance testing.

