tech2 News Staff

Update: Minutes after opening the pre-orders for OnePlus Nord, company has shared a "sold out" post on Instagram. The next pre-booking for the smartphone will take place on 8 July.

OnePlus has been massively teasing its upcoming affordable smartphone in India. While there were many rumours of the device being called the OnePlus Z, and some also believed it to be the OnePlus 8 Lite, on Tuesday, OnePlus went ahead and confirmed that the device will, in fact, be called the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus created a dedicated website, an Instagram page, and a Twitter profile for the new smartphone series.

The company has also confirmed so far that the smartphone will be launched in the month of July. A date? We don't have that yet. But some reports suggest that it could be launched on 10 July.

Meanwhile, ahead of a solid date of launch, in a post on Tuesday, OnePlus teased a "pre-order drop" for the OnePlus Nord today (1 July).

In another Instagram story, OnePlus has announced that it's "first limited pre-order will begin" at 2.30 pm IST today on Amazon India and the OnePlus Nord website.

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

From what we know so far, the OnePlus Nord is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the front that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.