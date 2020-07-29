Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
OnePlus Nord available for pre-order, will start shipping from 4 August

OnePlus Nord is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2020 08:25:21 IST

OnePlus Nord debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The highlight of this mid-range smartphone includes its 90Hz refresh rate display, 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity and Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

While the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available for purchase starting 4 August, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will go on its first sale on 6 August during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

(Also read: OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition)

The smartphone will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour variants. In India, the OnePlus Nord will be available on Amazon IndiaOnePlus.in, and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone via American Express cards and Jio data benefits worth up to Rs 6,000.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


