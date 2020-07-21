tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has finally launched the long-awaited-and-speculated smartphone, OnePlus Nord, in India today, at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The highlight of the smartphone is up to 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup at the back.

In addition to the smartphone, the company has also launched its first-ever truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds at a price of Rs 4,990.

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

While the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available for purchase starting 4 August, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September.

The smartphone will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour variants. In India, the OnePlus Nord will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

Here's what Pretty Much Everything You Could Ask for, looks like#OnePlusNord will be available starting from ₹24,999 Know more - https://t.co/aWOZnUyBEW pic.twitter.com/1bv03fuslv — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2020

As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone via American Express cards and Jio data benefits worth up to Rs 6,000.

OnePlus Buds, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 4,990. These buds will be available in white, black and blue colour options.

Today isn't all about Nord. We're also proud to introduce #OnePlusBuds! ➕ Charge 10 minutes for 10 hours of listening

➕ Fully charged, the buds and case provides 30 hours of listening time

➕ 13.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass

➕ Environmental noise cancellation tech pic.twitter.com/xZbN1iv7SK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2020

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

At the heart of every OnePlus phone is great performance. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G boasts 10% faster speeds, 30% faster graphics and a 35% better power consumption than its predecessor. 🐲 #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/hqg0t7WLPl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2020

Nord also comes with the highest resolution front camera setup on any OnePlus phone. In addition to a main 32-megapixel sensor, you’ll also find another ultra wide angle lens with a 105° field of view so you can fit more in your frame. #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/92Ov2GpKOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2020

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

OnePlus Buds specifications

OnePlus Buds feature an "environment noise cancellation" tech. It uses three microphones on each bud. It has 13.4 mm dynamic drivers. It comes in grey, white, and Nord blue colour option.

As per the company, they can offer up to 10 hours of battery in a single 10-minute charge. When fully charged, the case and the buds together provide 30 hours of battery. OnePlus Buds support Dolby Atmos.