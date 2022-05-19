Thursday, May 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus launches 3rd Nord device this month, Nord 2T 5G to launch today, check out the specs here

OnePlus has been launching devices one after the other. The smartphone maker will be launching the 3rd Nord device, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.


FP StaffMay 19, 2022 16:51:39 IST

OnePlus has been launching one smartphone after the other. Just this month, the smartphone maker has already launched two Nord devices and will be launching another on May 19. While on Wednesday it unveiled the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China, now the brand is gearing up to unveil its latest device – the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G later today.

OnePlus launches Nord 2T 5G

The all-new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brand will announce the latest device in the Nord series in India via a virtual event to be held on May 19 at 7:30 pm. The virtual event can be live-streamed on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

The all-new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brand will announce the latest device in the Nord series in India via a virtual event to be held on May 19 at 7:30 pm. The virtual event can be live-streamed on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in one storage variant the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is expected to be priced at EUR 399 (about Rs 32,100). The device will be available in Black and Green colour options.

Several reports have suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a punch-hole camera on the left corner. The smartphone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will run on Oxygen 12 OS.

OnePlus launches Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come with a triple rear camera module headlined by a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device will also sport a 32MP selfie camera. According to reports, the phone may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

While none of the details has been confirmed by the brand, the virtual event will share the detailed configuration of the new OnePlus device in the Nord series. Last month the brand unveiled OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds, the Nord 2T 5G will be the latest addition to the Nord family.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus will be unveiling the Nord 2T 5G on May 19, check out the specs and price

May 13, 2022
OnePlus will be unveiling the Nord 2T 5G on May 19, check out the specs and price
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may launch soon in India, specifications and prices leaked

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may launch soon in India, specifications and prices leaked

May 18, 2022

science

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022