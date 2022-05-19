FP Staff

OnePlus has been launching one smartphone after the other. Just this month, the smartphone maker has already launched two Nord devices and will be launching another on May 19. While on Wednesday it unveiled the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China, now the brand is gearing up to unveil its latest device – the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G later today.

The all-new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brand will announce the latest device in the Nord series in India via a virtual event to be held on May 19 at 7:30 pm. The virtual event can be live-streamed on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in one storage variant the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is expected to be priced at EUR 399 (about Rs 32,100). The device will be available in Black and Green colour options.

Several reports have suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a punch-hole camera on the left corner. The smartphone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will run on Oxygen 12 OS.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come with a triple rear camera module headlined by a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device will also sport a 32MP selfie camera. According to reports, the phone may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

While none of the details has been confirmed by the brand, the virtual event will share the detailed configuration of the new OnePlus device in the Nord series. Last month the brand unveiled OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds, the Nord 2T 5G will be the latest addition to the Nord family.