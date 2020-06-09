Tuesday, June 09, 2020Back to
OnePlus' new 'affordable' smart TV series' starting price will be below Rs 20,000, company hints

The new OnePlus TV series starting price could be anywhere between Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 19,999.


FP TrendingJun 09, 2020 17:32:42 IST

The drip-feeding has begun! After announcing a launch date and teasing that its new TV series will be an affordable one, OnePlus has now hints that its new smart TVs starting price will be below Rs 20,000.

OnePlus India tweeted from its official handle: "The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from Rs. 19,999. Can you guess the price."

Going by the tweet, the new OnePlus TV series starting price could be anywhere between Rs 10,999 to Rs 19,999. We already know, the SmartTV will be sold at Amazon from 2 July.

OnePlus also claims that the television will be "heavy on specs and easy on price."

The announcement of the launch was made by the founder and CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau on Twitter.

The smartphone manufacturer entered into the TV segment last year in the country when it introduced OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

Besides the affordable OnePlus TV, the company is also expected to launch a mid-range smartphone OnePlus Z.

The device is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Z is expected to launch in India on 10 July and maybe priced Rs 24,990.

It may sport three cameras on the rear and a punch-hole camera for selfies. The device is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30 W Wrap charge.

