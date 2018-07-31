Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 09:04 IST

OnePlus decides to launch Android P as the next major update for OnePlus 3, 3T

Android P will first be rolled out to the OnePlus 6 users, followed by the OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

OnePlus had launched its latest Oxygen OS 5.0.4 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T worldwide last week which included camera improvements and their latest Android security patch. It was believed that this would be the last meaningful update both the smartphones would receive. Until today.

The OnePlus team has now decided that both the OnePlus 3 and 3T are directly going to get Android P instead of an upgrade to Android 8.1. This decision will surely enable the OnePlus 3 and 3T users to enjoy more features and improvements.

The reason this news may come as a surprise is that OnePlus has stuck with its 2 incremental updates policy for some time. This means that if the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow then OnePlus would provide two incremental Andoroid update ie to Android Nougat and Android Oreo. Similarly, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T launched with Android Nougat will be updated to Android Oreo and Android P.

OnePlus' decision to include Android P for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, thereby giving them three incremental updates signals that OnePlus is ready to increase the longevity of its devices.

OnePlus says that it has been working closely with Google over the past few months on the Android P Beta program. It further says that the Android P will first be rolled out to the OnePlus 6 users, followed by the OnePlus 5 and 5T users, and lastly will be made available for the OnePlus 3 and 3T users.

So even though the OnePlus 3 and 3T users have a reason to celebrate, it comes with a cost. The two phones are getting the Android P update but they have been kept at the lowest priority regarding the availability of the update. Thus till then, they may be stuck with the 8.0 version missing out on the features of the 8.1 version.

Google rolled out the final preview of Android P, the Developer Preview 5 and Android P Beta 4 on 26 July. More information on the update is expected to come out in the following months.

