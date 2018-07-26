Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 July, 2018 16:25 IST

Google rolls out Developer Preview 5 of Android P ahead of final release

Android P Developer Preview 5 should be stable enough for download on your primary smartphone.

Google is rolling out the final preview of Android P today, for those wondering which version this is, we're referring to Developer Preview 5 and Android P Beta 4.

Dave Burke, vice president of Engineering, Android, states that this update "includes a release candidate build with final system behaviours and the official Android P APIs."

What this essentially means is that you get a build of Android P, which is nearly the final version of what is to be expected to be seen on the new 2018 Pixel range.

According to a report by The Verge, Android P Developer Preview 5 should be stable enough for download on your primary smartphone, if you are keen enough to try it. As far as bugs and changes go, Google has not put out a changelog but as per the report, Google has removed the microphone icon from the search bar which appears at the bottom of the home screen.

For the uninitiated, Android P brings with a ton of changes along with a number of AI chops which Google says, is at the heart of Android P.

New features include an adaptive battery feature which learns which apps to prioritise and run in the background. Similarly, there's a refreshed UI with a dashboard feature and also a wind-down mode which makes you realise that you've been on your phone for too long.

Android P beta and previews currently work on the Essential Phone, the Nokia 6.1, the Nokia 7, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, the OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21 UD and the Mi Mix 2S. Those interested can sign up for the Android Beta Program to receive the OTA update on your phone or flash the factory images which are available for downloads.

