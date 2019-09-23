tech2 News Staff

As we approach closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7T smartphone, the company is releasing tidbits about the phone on its social media channels. The latest comes from a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who has given us a glimpse of what the box of the device is going to look like.

The photo attached in the tweet is that of a completely red box which is reminiscent of the OnePlus One box. "Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design," said Pete Lau in his tweet. OnePlus has said that the redesign was engineered by OnePlus Creative Director, Mats Hakansson.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.