tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 20:34:01 IST
As we approach closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7T smartphone, the company is releasing tidbits about the phone on its social media channels. The latest comes from a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who has given us a glimpse of what the box of the device is going to look like.
The photo attached in the tweet is that of a completely red box which is reminiscent of the OnePlus One box. "Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design," said Pete Lau in his tweet. OnePlus has said that the redesign was engineered by OnePlus Creative Director, Mats Hakansson.
OnePlus 7T specs
According to a recent report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.
OnePlus 7T Pro specifications
Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It could be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.