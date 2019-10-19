tech2 News Staff

It has been no secret that OnePlus is going to launch a 5G variant of its device soon and it would appear that this could happen by the end of this year.

As per a report on news.mydrivers, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has hinted out in an interview that a dual-mode 5G OnePlus is about to be unveiled by the end of this year. He has also stated that the 5G OnePlus phone will be exclusively for the China market and should not be confused with the 5G OnePlus 7 Pro already being sold in global markets.

The device will support the non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes for 5G wherein the phone can transition seamlessly between 4G and 5G. NSA will be the first 5G networks to roll out and will focus on enhanced mobile broadband to provide higher data-bandwidth and reliable connectivity.

Pete Lau also mentioned that this China-only OnePlus phone will be the Qualcomm SM7250 processor which isn’t a flagship SoC but for a mid-range chipset with a 5G modem.

In more news regarding OnePlus, as per a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus might partner with Samsung and Huawei to release a flagship phone with a quad-camera setup. Several renders are also shared in the report that reveals that OnePlus 8 pro might not come with a pop-up selfie camera. This upcoming OnePlus 8 series might also come with 5G support.

