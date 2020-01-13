tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is scheduled to host an event in China today — OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting. At this meeting, various reports speculated that the company will show off its rumoured 120 Hz display technology. And hours ahead of the event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just confirmed that.

In a post on Weibo, Lau said that the company has "completed research and development" of 120 Hz display technology.

Lau's post also hints that the OnePlus 8-series will feature the new 120 Hz display.

High refresh rate panels were the defining trend of 2019. Various companies adopted a 120 Hz refresh rate display in the smartphone including the Xiaomi Redmi K30 series. Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also heavily rumored to sport a 120 Hz panel.

Recently, in a separate report, it has also been revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted (via GizmoChina) on benchmarking website Geekbench.

Per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and will be equipped with a whopping 12 GB RAM. Powering the device will reportedly be Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.