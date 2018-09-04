Setting up goals for the new year, OnePlus in a cryptic announcement on Weibo has marked the date 15 January on a phone’s calendar for the year 2019.

Though the post does not say much about OnePlus’ agenda for 2019, as per recent rumours we may get to see a 5G smartphone, or as some predict a OnePlus 6T smartphone.

Despite so many odds, we would like to put our bet on a 5G smartphone. The OnePlus chief Peter Lau at the Mobile World Congress said that the OnePlus was planning to work with US mobile carriers to unveil a 5G smartphone by 2019. Some speculate that it could be the successor to the OnePlus 6 and would be named the OnePlus 7.

Among the smartphone makers, a race is going on to become the first 5G smartphone in the world. While Samsung has quietly stepped out of the race, as Samsung chief, DJ Koh made it clear at the Samsung Unpacked event in August, Xiaomi, on the other hand, is gearing to ace the race. According to The Verge, Xiaomi's product manager confirmed the 5G support, where he revealed the picture showing a 5G smartphone.

While there are rumours that the 15 January launch could be the OnePlus 6T, but the Chinese smartphone maker is mostly known to launch the T-version in November. Both the OnePlus 3T/5T were launched in November, therefore it is quite unlikely that a OnePlus 6T would be launched as late as January.