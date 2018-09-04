Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 13:02 IST

OnePlus sets calendar for 15 January 2019 for possible launch of a 5G smartphone

As per recent rumours, we may get to see a new 5G smartphones from OnePlus.

Setting up goals for the new year, OnePlus in a cryptic announcement on Weibo has marked the date 15 January on a phone’s calendar for the year 2019.

Though the post does not say much about OnePlus’ agenda for 2019, as per recent rumours we may get to see a 5G smartphone, or as some predict a OnePlus 6T smartphone.

On the top.

OnePlus 6.

Despite so many odds, we would like to put our bet on a 5G smartphone. The OnePlus chief Peter Lau at the Mobile World Congress said that the OnePlus was planning to work with US mobile carriers to unveil a 5G smartphone by 2019. Some speculate that it could be the successor to the OnePlus 6 and would be named the OnePlus 7.

Among the smartphone makers, a race is going on to become the first 5G smartphone in the world. While Samsung has quietly stepped out of the race, as Samsung chief, DJ Koh made it clear at the Samsung Unpacked event in August, Xiaomi, on the other hand, is gearing to ace the race. According to The Verge, Xiaomi's product manager confirmed the 5G support, where he revealed the picture showing a 5G smartphone.

Picture on OnePlus' Weibo account shows 15 January marked on the 2019 calender. Weibo.

While there are rumours that the 15 January launch could be the OnePlus 6T, but the Chinese smartphone maker is mostly known to launch the T-version in November. Both the OnePlus 3T/5T were launched in November, therefore it is quite unlikely that a OnePlus 6T would be launched as late as January.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


