Sunday, July 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 July, 2018 10:33 IST

OnePlus 7 may be the first 5G compatible smartphone in the US; to launch in 2019

A 5G compatible OnePlus smartphone alongside the device's incredible performance. Just imagine.

While OnePlus is basking in the glory of its immensely successful OnePlus 6 flagship, it would seem that the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun work on the next-gen OnePlus device it plans to launch next year. As per reports this device, which is most likely be called the OnePlus 7, will come in mid-2019 and it is believed to have a feature that is only going to make the phone more desirable than before.

OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6.

According to PhoneArena, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai that OnePlus is working with at least one US mobile carrier for launching a 5G smartphone sometime next year. The report states that due to OnePlus' strong connection with Qualcomm, the smartphone maker could in fact be the very first to unveil a 5G compatible smartphone in the country and possibly around the world.

Now Pete Lau hasn't mentioned in the report if the phone be branded as the OnePlus 7, but we are assuming that based on the naming cycle, that is what the device will be called. A 5G compatible OnePlus smartphone alongside the device's incredible performance would make this a breakthrough OnePlus device for sure.

The other important point to notice here is the mobile carrier with whom OnePlus plans to strike a deal. In the US nearly all smartphones are sold by the major mobile carriers and they run only on the specific carrier's network. If the deal between OnePlus and the un-named mobile carrier is successful, then the next gen OnePlus device will be the first OnePlus device sold via a mobile carrier. The major mobile carriers in the US include AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and more

For the time being that is the only confirmed information we have about the OnePlus device launching next year. If the past is any indicator, then we are sure to see another OnePlus device at the end of this year and it will most likely be called the OnePlus 6T. Rumours point out that the phone may have a have pop-out camera, in-display fingerprint reader and more. We shall know more about the device in the coming months.

 

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 Red edition teased on Twitter ahead of a possible 2 July launch

Jun 30, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage launched at Rs 43,999

Jun 27, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus Switch app updated to fix the bug creating issues while data transfer

Jun 27, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus' update to HydrogenOS addresses battery drain issue with the OnePlus 6

Jun 30, 2018

newstracker

OnePlus' Bullets Wireless earphones go on sale today for Rs 3,990

Jun 19, 2018

OnePlus 6

Latest Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 6, 3 and 3T is giving battery drain issues

Jun 24, 2018

science

Cancer research

Immunotherapy and the slow move towards less toxic tools to fight cancer

Jul 01, 2018

Hubble

NASA's Hubble Telescope detects massive cluster of 10 billion-years-old stars

Jul 01, 2018

Palaeontology

How dinosaur remains still attract 'amber hunters' in northern Myanmar

Jul 01, 2018

Plastic

Global fight against single-use plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

Jul 01, 2018