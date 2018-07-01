While OnePlus is basking in the glory of its immensely successful OnePlus 6 flagship, it would seem that the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun work on the next-gen OnePlus device it plans to launch next year. As per reports this device, which is most likely be called the OnePlus 7, will come in mid-2019 and it is believed to have a feature that is only going to make the phone more desirable than before.

According to PhoneArena, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai that OnePlus is working with at least one US mobile carrier for launching a 5G smartphone sometime next year. The report states that due to OnePlus' strong connection with Qualcomm, the smartphone maker could in fact be the very first to unveil a 5G compatible smartphone in the country and possibly around the world.

Now Pete Lau hasn't mentioned in the report if the phone be branded as the OnePlus 7, but we are assuming that based on the naming cycle, that is what the device will be called. A 5G compatible OnePlus smartphone alongside the device's incredible performance would make this a breakthrough OnePlus device for sure.

The other important point to notice here is the mobile carrier with whom OnePlus plans to strike a deal. In the US nearly all smartphones are sold by the major mobile carriers and they run only on the specific carrier's network. If the deal between OnePlus and the un-named mobile carrier is successful, then the next gen OnePlus device will be the first OnePlus device sold via a mobile carrier. The major mobile carriers in the US include AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and more

For the time being that is the only confirmed information we have about the OnePlus device launching next year. If the past is any indicator, then we are sure to see another OnePlus device at the end of this year and it will most likely be called the OnePlus 6T. Rumours point out that the phone may have a have pop-out camera, in-display fingerprint reader and more. We shall know more about the device in the coming months.