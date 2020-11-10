Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
OnePlus 9 series models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 12:54:55 IST

OnePlus 9 series is under development and is expected to have three different models. The smartphones are expected to be unveiled early next year, however, as per leaks, two of the devices in the series will be called OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to a tweet by a tipster who goes by the name TechDroider, OnePlus 9 carries a model number LE2110, while OnePlus 9 Pro will have model numbers - LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120. The tipster also claims that the series will just have OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and there will be no third OnePlus 9 smartphone.

OnePlus 9 series with 144 Hz refresh rate display is expected to launch in mid-March 2021

OnePlus 8T. Image: Tech2/ Ameya Dalvi

The company is expected to launch OnePlus 9 series in mid-March 2021.

The model numbers of the OnePlus 9 series match with the initial two letters of the "Lemonade" codename that was recently revealed by tipster Max J.

The upcoming smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor that will be launched in December this year.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 9 series will have a third model. The model number of the mysterious device is LE2127.

The smartphones will sport an AMOLED display with a centered-punch hole, 144 Hz refresh rate screen. The devices will have IP68 water resistance, NFC, dual stereo speakers.

The phones will also come with 40W wireless charging along with 65 W Wired charging. Pricing and other specifications of the smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series are still not known. But the upcoming series will be a high-end product in line with the OnePlus' marketing.

The company last month launched OnePlus 8T in India. The third smartphone in the OnePlus 8 series comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 process and 65 W Wrap charging.

With a starting price of Rs 42,999, the smartphone comes in two storage variants - 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage as well as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

