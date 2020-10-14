tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited OnePlus 8T 5G has finally been launched in India. The smartphone is the third smartphone in the OnePlus 8 series that already includes OnePlus 8 (Review) and OnePlus 8 Pro (Review). The highlights of this newly launched smartphone includes its 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 processor and 65 W Wrap charging. OnePlus 8T 5G houses an L -shaped quad-camera setup that sits in a rectangular camera module at the back. In addition to the smartphone, OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds.

OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus Buds Z pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in two storage variants in India. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour variants. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999 and will be available in Aquamarine Green colour variant.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on 16 October for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club. Open sale for other customers will begin on 17 October.

As for sale offers, an instant 10 percent discount on Amazon will be given to the HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders. Starting 16 October, Rs 1,000 discount will be given to the HDFC Bank debit cardholders on offline channels and on OnePlus website on 24 October. OnePlus will also give Rs 6,000 worth of benefits on Jio.

With so much on offer,

this is an offer you cannot refuse 🎀 This is the OnePlus 8T 5G. Starts at ₹42,999 pic.twitter.com/ZS0qllk2gH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

The OnePlus Buds Z will be priced at Rs 3,190 and will be available for pre-orders starting tomorrow (15 October). It will be available for pre-booking at a special price of Rs 2,990 on OnePlus website and OnePlus Store app. Pre-booking on Amazon and Flipkart will begin on 26 October. The earbuds will go on sale on 2 November.

OnePlus Powerbank, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition pricing

The OnePlus Powerbank is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available for purchase to Prime members and Red Cable Club members on 15 October. The rest can buy it on 16 October from Amazon, OnePlus website, offline stores and OnePlus store app.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z- Bass Edition earphones are priced at Rs 1,999. They will go on flash sale OnePlus website and OnePlus store app tomorrow. You can buy it from Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus offline store starting 16 October. They will go on open sale across online and offline channels on 2 November.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It sports a punch-hole display. OnePlus 8T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus 8T will come with Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out-of-the-box.

With #OxygenOS11, we've introduced an even faster and smoother experience packed full of useful new features like AOD, easier one-handed operation and Zen Mode 2.0! #UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/alcJ7g1K2v — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

As for the camera, the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus 8T will come with a 32 MP front camera. OnePlus 8T is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge. OnePlus is collaborating with Snapchat and Bitmoji for integration of some animojis in the Oxygen OS. The company will allow developers to customise the 'digital avatar' in various apps.

OnePlus Buds Z specifications

The newly launched TWS earbuds weigh 4.35 gm and come with IP55 dust and water resistance. The earbuds feature a 10 mm dynamic driver. Combined with the charging case, the OnePlus Buds Z offer 20 hours of battery life, as per the company.

Feel the BOOOOM with our new #OnePlusBudsZ, perfect for those who like to keep active! ✅ Bass Boost ✅ IP55 Rating ✅ 4.35 grams ✅ 20 hours of battery life Music to your ears. #UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/eBzWyajnsQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020



OnePlus Buds Z come in a white and grey colour variant.

OnePlus Powerbank, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition specifications

OnePlus has also announced OnePlus Powerbank that has a capacity of 10,000 mAh and supports 18W charge. It comes in black and green colour options.

In addition to this, the company also announced OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition earphones. OnePlus claims that it can provide 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. They come with IP 55 sweat and water resistance and environmental noise cancellation.