OnePlus' 9 series is in the works under codename 'Lemonade', specs still under wraps

Tipster Max J tweeted a picture of the two models placed facing each other as the word Lemonade is written at the back.


FP TrendingOct 20, 2020 19:58:31 IST

Though the OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India last week, it seems that the tech giant is already working on its next flagship. According to a tipster, the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, are currently under development and have been given the codename ‘Lemonade’. Twitter user Max J tweeted a picture of the two models placed facing each other as the word Lemonade is written at the back. In the replies to the tweet, the tipster refused to say whether the smartphones will come with a flat or curved screen.

Another user inquired whether the models will come in the colour blue. To this, the leakster replied that nothing was known of the colour variants either.

In a subsequent tweet, he clarified that his earlier post was indeed about the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 series is in the works under codename Lemonade, specs still under wraps

OnePlus 9 Series/Lemonade. Image Credit: MaxJmb/Twitter

The pricing, launch month of any other spec remained under the wraps. But the new series is also going to be a high-end product in line with the company marketing. As the firm keeps its ties with Qualcomm strong, it is highly likely that the next generation OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are going to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor which is set to be launched in December this year.

As the recently launched OnePlus 8T came with a 120Hz refresh rate display, the same can be expected from the upcoming flagship. Also, the news comes days after it was reported that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company to work on an independent venture.

It was under his leadership that the tech startup had launched an affordable flagship, Nord into the market. The 31-year-old had started the firm with his former co-worker at Oppo, Pete Lau, in the year 2013.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


