20:45 (IST)
OnePlus 9R priced starting Rs 39,999 in India, pre-orders to begin in April
8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 39,999
12 GB + 256 GB: Rs 43,999
20:42 (IST)
OnePlus' new gaming triggers are also compatible with the OnePlus 9R
20:41 (IST)
OnePlus 9R comes with Warp Charge 65T
The smartphone also comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display.
20:39 (IST)
And now, it's turn for the OnePlus 9R
The smartphone weighs 189 gm, and it comes in two colour variants.
It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.
20:36 (IST)
OnePlus 9 series pricing:
OnePlus 9
8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 49,999
12 GB + 256 GB: Rs 54,999
OnePlus 9 Pro
8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 64,999
12 GB + 256 GB: Rs 69,999
20:32 (IST)
OnePlus announced new gaming triggers
20:30 (IST)
The OnePlus Watch has been announced in India at Rs 16,999
The OnePlus Watch comes with Blood Oxygen sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, and others
20:28 (IST)
The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi resolution
The watch comes with over 50 watch faces.
20:26 (IST)
The OnePlus Watch has a stainless steel body
The Watch case is 46 mm, and comes with two colours - Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black.
20:24 (IST)
Here's our first look at the OnePlus Watch
20:23 (IST)
OnePlus 9 also comes with a 48 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra wide camera and support for 8K @30 fps videos
The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge, and a 120 Hz refresh rate display.
The only difference between the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 is that the latter features a triple camera setup at the back.
20:19 (IST)
OnePlus 9 comes with three colour variants
20:19 (IST)
OnePlus 9 also features a Hassleblad camera and a 120 Hz display
20:15 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T
With the new charging tech, the phone can be charged from zero to 65 percent in less than 15 minutes, and a 100 percent in 29 minutes. OnePlus 9 Pro also supports 50 W wireless charging. The phone can charge wirelessly both vertically and horizontally.
20:11 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a new CoolPlay heat dissipation system
20:10 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset
The 5nm chipset is apparently 25% faster is CPU performance compared to its predecessor, 35% faster in GPU performance. It comes with 3rd-gen 5G modem, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
20:07 (IST)
20:06 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro features Fluid Display 2.0 with 120 Hz refresh rate
The display also supports OnePlus' new HyperTouch technology, which will apparently help cut down the response time as compared to the previous generation's display. HyperTouch technology is currently compatible with Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Brawl Stars.
20:01 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 2.2 mm thin aluminium frame
19:59 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in three colour variants
19:58 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro, ladies and gentlemen!
19:56 (IST)
19:55 (IST)
19:55 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro can support 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps
19:54 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 series camera experience has been modified to look like a Hassleblad camera's UI
19:53 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro sports a 16 MP selfie camera
19:51 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a new Tilt Shift mode
19:50 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro features a 48 MP primary camera
19:48 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 series lets users click macro shots from as close as 4 cm
19:47 (IST)
19:45 (IST)
OnePlus 9 series camera features a 50 MP ultra wide sensor
19:41 (IST)
OnePlus reiterates its partnership with hasselblad for the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series
19:39 (IST)
OnePlus 9 series features our biggest leap forward in terms of camera quality, says Pete Lau
19:36 (IST)
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau addresses the viewers
19:35 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 series launch event is now live...
19:30 (IST)
19:25 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 series launch will be live in another five minutes
The livestream video is embedded below:
19:19 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 series has been confirmed to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
19:18 (IST)
The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly come with support for 50 W wireless charging
19:13 (IST)
The OnePlus 9R will be an affordable variant of the new flagship series and will be exclusive to the Indian market, confirmed CEO Pete Lau.
19:11 (IST)
OnePlus shares seflie portraits shot on the OnePlus 9 series phones
19:07 (IST)
OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed
19:06 (IST)
18:48 (IST)
OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will debut on 23 March at 7.30 pm IST.
18:34 (IST)
Along with the Oneplus 9 series, at today's event, the OnePlus Watch will also be unveiled
The company CEO has confirmed that the smartwatch will come with over 110 workout modes.
18:31 (IST)
The specification of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were also recently leaked on the official T-Mobile website in the US
18:29 (IST)
OnePlus 9 series expected pricing
Ahead of the launch event today, the India pricing of the OnePlus 9 series has reportedly been leaked.
18:08 (IST)
OnePlus 9 series to launch today at 7.30 pm IST
OnePlus is hosting a launch event today to reveal the new OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R smartphones. Along with that, the OnePlus Watch is also expected to be unveiled. Stay tuned to our liveblog for pricing and other details.
OnePlus is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new OnePlus 9 series. The new series is expected to include three smartphones – a mid-segment OnePlus 9, high-end OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more affordable variant, which will likely be called the OnePlus 9R. The name of the latter is still not confirmed, and this would be the first time that OnePlus would launch a third variant of its flagship phone at the annual launch event. Along with the OnePlus 9 series, the company is also expected to debut its smartwatch – OnePlus Watch – today.
The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. OnePlus will be streaming the event live on its social media channels.
Ahead of the launch event today, the India pricing of the OnePlus 9 series was also reportedly leaked. Reports suggest that the smartphones will be priced starting Rs 39,999.
Here's everything we know about the smartphones so far:
First spotted by tipster Evan Blass, T-mobile has revealed all the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. According to the T-Mobile support page, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.
OnePlus: Hey TMO, here's all the support material for the 9 series. Please keep it under wraps until after the launch.
OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.
The smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
In terms of photography, the handset might feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. It is expected to house a 16 MP front camera.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.
In an exclusive interview with News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described the OnePlus 9R as a "premium-tier device" that focuses on mobile gaming and offers "smooth scrolling” and a “superior viewing experience”. Lau suggested that the OnePlus 9R will be an affordable alternative to its flagship offerings.
The company teaser has also suggested that the smartphone might come with gaming triggers attached to two opposite sides of the smartphone.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. The watch will come with a circular dial.
As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.
The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.
