Tuesday, March 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of the official launch today

OnePlus 9's 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 49,999


tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 11:16:02 IST

OnePlus will finally launch the OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch today globally at 7.30 pm IST. For the unversed, OnePlus has teamed up with Swedish company–Hasselblad for its OnePlus 9 series. Ahead of today's launch event, a tipster has revealed the India pricing of the three handsets. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the pricing of the OnePlus 9 series will start from 39,999 and will go up to Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of the official launch today

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 series leaked India pricing

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 9 will come in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 54,999. It is likely to come in Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky variants.

OnePlus 9R might also come in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 39,999 whereas the 12 GB RAM variant will sell at Rs 43,999. It is expected to come in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

As for OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM variant is likely to be priced at Rs 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM variant might cost you 69,999. In terms of colours, it is expected to come in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green variants.

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

First spotted by tipster Evan Blass, T-mobile has revealed all the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. According to the T-Mobile support page, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset might feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. It is expected to house a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9R expected specifications

In an exclusive interview with News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described the OnePlus 9R as a "premium-tier device" that focuses on mobile gaming and offers "smooth scrolling” and a “superior viewing experience”. Lau suggested that the OnePlus 9R will be an affordable alternative to its flagship offerings.

The company teaser has also suggested that the smartphone might come with gaming triggers attached to two opposite sides of the smartphone.

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. The watch will come with a circular dial.

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

Mar 17, 2021
OnePlus announces partnership with Hasselblad for OnePlus 9 series, launch confirmed for 23 March

OnePlus

OnePlus announces partnership with Hasselblad for OnePlus 9 series, launch confirmed for 23 March

Mar 08, 2021
OnePlus Watch with circular dial to make global debut on 23 March alongside OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch with circular dial to make global debut on 23 March alongside OnePlus 9 series

Mar 18, 2021
The OnePlus And Hasselblad collaboration holds great promise for mobile photography

The OnePlus And Hasselblad collaboration holds great promise for mobile photography

Mar 16, 2021
OnePlus Band data including steps count and heart rate can now be synced with Google Fit app: Report

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band data including steps count and heart rate can now be synced with Google Fit app: Report

Mar 10, 2021

science

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Waterbird Conservation

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Mar 22, 2021
New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Indian Space Tech

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021