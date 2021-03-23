tech2 News Staff

OnePlus will finally launch the OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch today globally at 7.30 pm IST. For the unversed, OnePlus has teamed up with Swedish company–Hasselblad for its OnePlus 9 series. Ahead of today's launch event, a tipster has revealed the India pricing of the three handsets. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the pricing of the OnePlus 9 series will start from 39,999 and will go up to Rs 69,999.

9 hours to go. #OnePlus9Series. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

OnePlus 9 series leaked India pricing

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 9 will come in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 54,999. It is likely to come in Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky variants.

OnePlus 9R might also come in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 39,999 whereas the 12 GB RAM variant will sell at Rs 43,999. It is expected to come in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

As for OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM variant is likely to be priced at Rs 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM variant might cost you 69,999. In terms of colours, it is expected to come in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green variants.

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

First spotted by tipster Evan Blass, T-mobile has revealed all the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. According to the T-Mobile support page, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus: Hey TMO, here's all the support material for the 9 series. Please keep it under wraps until after the launch. T-Mobile: ... pic.twitter.com/jmfVlyx3SD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 21, 2021

OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset might feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. It is expected to house a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9R expected specifications

In an exclusive interview with News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described the OnePlus 9R as a "premium-tier device" that focuses on mobile gaming and offers "smooth scrolling” and a “superior viewing experience”. Lau suggested that the OnePlus 9R will be an affordable alternative to its flagship offerings.

The company teaser has also suggested that the smartphone might come with gaming triggers attached to two opposite sides of the smartphone.

Mobile gaming is about to level up. Get your game on this Tuesday, March 23. #OnePlus9R5G Click "Notify me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/MFXKmXcCkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2021

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. The watch will come with a circular dial.

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

Design this refined takes time. Each #OnePlusWatch is individually hand polished for a stunning finish that's infinitely irresistible. Watch tomorrow's OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event to learn more: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/p9FMCHMVUu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 22, 2021

The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.