OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

OnePlus Watch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more.


tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 09:27:54 IST

OnePlus is all set to host a global launch event tomorrow at 7.30 pm where it will launch the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series and its first smartwatch–OnePlus Watch. OnePlus has teamed up with Swedish company–Hasselblad for its OnePlus 9 series. The smartphone series will include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The company teaser has hinted that the OnePlus 9R will come with gaming triggers attached to both sides of the handset. As for the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch will come with more than 110 work-out modes, a circular dial and IP68 water resistance.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

OnePlus 9 Pro. Image: PeteLau/Twitter

OnePlus launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can watch it live on OnePlus' Twitter and YouTube handle. To watch the event live, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

First spotted by tipster Evan Blass, T-mobile has revealed all the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. According to the T-Mobile support page, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset might feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. It is expected to house a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9R expected specifications

In an exclusive interview with News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described the OnePlus 9R as a "premium-tier device" that focuses on mobile gaming and offers "smooth scrolling” and a “superior viewing experience”. Lau suggested that the OnePlus 9R will be an affordable alternative to its flagship offerings.

The company teaser has also suggested that the smartphone might come with gaming triggers attached to two opposite sides of the smartphone.

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. The watch will come with a circular dial.

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.

