Tuesday, March 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9 series launch LIVE update: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch expected to be announced

tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 18:46:40 IST

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be streamed event live on OnePlus' social media channels.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE


OnePlus is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new OnePlus 9 series. The new series is expected to include three smartphones – a mid-segment OnePlus 9, high-end OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more affordable variant, which will likely be called the OnePlus 9R. The name of the latter is still not confirmed, and this would be the first time that OnePlus would launch a third variant of its flagship phone at the annual launch event. Along with the OnePlus 9 series, the company is also expected to debut its smartwatch – OnePlus Watch – today.

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. OnePlus will be streaming the event live on its social media channels.

Ahead of the launch event today, the India pricing of the OnePlus 9 series was also reportedly leaked. Reports suggest that the smartphones will be priced starting Rs 39,999.

Here's everything we know about the smartphones so far:

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

First spotted by tipster Evan Blass, T-mobile has revealed all the specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. According to the T-Mobile support page, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,216 pixels resolution. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset might feature a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP sensor, a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. It is expected to house a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9R expected specifications

In an exclusive interview with News18, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described the OnePlus 9R as a "premium-tier device" that focuses on mobile gaming and offers "smooth scrolling” and a “superior viewing experience”. Lau suggested that the OnePlus 9R will be an affordable alternative to its flagship offerings.

The company teaser has also suggested that the smartphone might come with gaming triggers attached to two opposite sides of the smartphone.

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. The watch will come with a circular dial.

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


also see

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of launch today

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of launch today
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

Mar 17, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021