Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get improved camera, battery and other bug fixes in latest update

The latest OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update fixes an issue where the icon showing low battery was not displaying in the status bar.


FP TrendingApr 05, 2021 16:56:12 IST

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update for the latest OnePlus 9 (review) and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. The software updates focuses on aspects like sharpness, zoom, white balance of the camera and will fix other issues like haptics in Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG. The new update will also improve the user interface (UI) stability. The update will be for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in North America, India and the European Union.

The latest update is going to fix bugs in the Warp Charging System wherein an issue persisted because of which the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device. There was another issue where the icon showing low battery would not display in the status bar. The update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get improved camera, battery and other bug fixes in latest update

OnePlus 9 Pro

As per the OnePlus forum, the OTA update, which started to rollout to a small number of users on 2 April, will be available to a broader number of users in the coming days.

(Also read: OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the difference?)

Below is the complete changeling for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update:

System

  • Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
  • Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls
  • Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
  • Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
  • Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode

  • Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera

  • Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera
  • Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
  • Improved the zoom performance
  • Improved the camera stability

In India, the OnePlus 9 Pro 12 GB RAM + 256 GB version is available at Rs 69,999, while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB can be purchased at Rs 64,999. Features like Fluid Display 2.0, Warp Charge 65T, Warp Charge 50 Wireless and Snapdragon 888 chipset are a part of the OnePlus 9 series.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9 Pro sale

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime members

Mar 31, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime members
OnePlus 9 series launch highlights: OnePlus 9 series priced starting Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series launch highlights: OnePlus 9 series priced starting Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

OnePlus

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch launched in India: Pricing, availability and launch offers

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch launched in India: Pricing, availability and launch offers

Mar 24, 2021
OnePlus 9 review: Small improvements, big marketing, bigger premium

OnePlus 9 review

OnePlus 9 review: Small improvements, big marketing, bigger premium

Apr 05, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021