OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update for the latest OnePlus 9 (review) and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. The software updates focuses on aspects like sharpness, zoom, white balance of the camera and will fix other issues like haptics in Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG. The new update will also improve the user interface (UI) stability. The update will be for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in North America, India and the European Union.

The latest update is going to fix bugs in the Warp Charging System wherein an issue persisted because of which the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device. There was another issue where the icon showing low battery would not display in the status bar. The update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch.

As per the OnePlus forum, the OTA update, which started to rollout to a small number of users on 2 April, will be available to a broader number of users in the coming days.

Below is the complete changeling for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update:

System

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls

Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG

Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device

Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar

Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode

Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera

Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera

Improved the white balance performance of the front camera

Improved the zoom performance

Improved the camera stability

In India, the OnePlus 9 Pro 12 GB RAM + 256 GB version is available at Rs 69,999, while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB can be purchased at Rs 64,999. Features like Fluid Display 2.0, Warp Charge 65T, Warp Charge 50 Wireless and Snapdragon 888 chipset are a part of the OnePlus 9 series.