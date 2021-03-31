tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in India recently. Today, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon for Prime members. OnePlus has also announced that the Red Cable Club members can also buy the smartphone from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The OnePlus 9 series highlights include Snapdragon 888 chipset, Fluid Display 2.0, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless. In addition to the smartphone series, the company also launched its first smartwatch. OnePlus Watch offers up to 2 weeks of battery life.

(Also Read: OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 69,999. Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants.

Prime members can now buy the smartphone from Amazon. OnePlus Red Cable Club members can also get their hands on the handset from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Get more space for all the cool stuff you will capture on your OnePlus 9 Pro. Up to 6TB! with Red Cable Life. Learn more: https://t.co/vtNwQDHiDJ pic.twitter.com/nfKCiaLWfp — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 30, 2021

For non-Prime members, the smartphone will go on sale on Thursday, 1 April.

In terms of sale offers, both Prime members and Red Cable Club members will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, Prime members will also get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. OnePlus has also announced that extra 5 TB storage will be given to the OnePlus 9 Pro users who activate Red Cable Life on or before 30 April 2021.

Red Cable Club will also receive a Red Cable Care plan for Rs 499, down from Rs 1,499 on purchase on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G specifications

OnePlus 9 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 3,216 x 1,440 pixels pixel resolution. The display comes with Smart 120 Hz, LTPO, and Hyper Touch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It can support 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with supports for 65T fast charging and 50 W wireless charging.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost