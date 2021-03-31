Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime members

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2021 09:32:10 IST

OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in India recently. Today, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon for Prime members. OnePlus has also announced that the Red Cable Club members can also buy the smartphone from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The OnePlus 9 series highlights include Snapdragon 888 chipset, Fluid Display 2.0, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless. In addition to the smartphone series, the company also launched its first smartwatch. OnePlus Watch offers up to 2 weeks of battery life.

(Also Read: OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime members

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 69,999. Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants.

Prime members can now buy the smartphone from Amazon. OnePlus Red Cable Club members can also get their hands on the handset from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

For non-Prime members, the smartphone will go on sale on Thursday, 1 April.

In terms of sale offers, both Prime members and Red Cable Club members will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, Prime members will also get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. OnePlus has also announced that extra 5 TB storage will be given to the OnePlus 9 Pro users who activate Red Cable Life on or before 30 April 2021.

Red Cable Club will also receive a Red Cable Care plan for Rs 499, down from Rs 1,499 on purchase on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G specifications

OnePlus 9 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 3,216 x 1,440 pixels pixel resolution. The display comes with Smart 120 Hz, LTPO, and Hyper Touch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It can support 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with supports for 65T fast charging and 50 W wireless charging.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch with circular dial to make global debut on 23 March alongside OnePlus 9 series

Mar 18, 2021
OnePlus Watch with circular dial to make global debut on 23 March alongside OnePlus 9 series
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

OnePlus

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9 series launch highlights: OnePlus 9 series priced starting Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series launch highlights: OnePlus 9 series priced starting Rs 39,999, OnePlus Watch priced at Rs 16,999

Mar 23, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, colour variants leaked ahead of launch on 23 March

Mar 17, 2021
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?

OnePlus 9 series comparision

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?

Mar 24, 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of launch today

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R India pricing leaked ahead of launch today

Mar 23, 2021

science

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021