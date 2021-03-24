Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What are the differences?

Here's a quick look at the detailed specification comparison of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R.


Priya SinghMar 24, 2021 15:48:33 IST

OnePlus has launched its new smartphone series, the OnePlus 9, at a starting price of Rs 39,999 and the range goes up to Rs 69,999. The series includes the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. All three phones are packed with Hasselblad cameras, large screens, 120 Hz refresh rate displays, fast charging, punch-hole front cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. While it might easy for some to decide if they want to buy an OnePlus smartphone or not, those interested will need a magnifying glass to identify the differences in features and specifications before they decide which variant to get!

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R availability

The OnePlus 9 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It comes in Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist colour variants.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 64,999, and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 69,999. This one's available in Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants.

The OnePlus 9R also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999, and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

Here is a detailed specification comparison of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro:

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9R OnePlus 9 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.55 6.7
Resolution (pixels) 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 3,216 x 1,440
Brightness (nits) 1,100 1,100 1,300
Display Type 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED 120 Hz LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 161 x 74.1 x 8.4 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7
Weight (gm) 183 189 197
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type nanoSIM + nanoSIM nanoSIM + nanoSIM nanoSIM + nanoSIM
Processor Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 888
CPU Cores Octa core Octa core Octa core
GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 650 Adreno 660
RAM 8 GB, 12 GB 8 GB, 12 GB 8 GB, 12 GB
On-Board Memory 128 GB, 256 GB 128 GB, 256 GB 128 GB, 256 GB
Rear camera Array Triple-camera Quad camera Quad-camera
Rear camera setup 48 MP Sony IMX689 + 50 MP Sony IMX766 + 2 MP 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2MP
48 MP Sony IMX789 + 50 MP Sony IMX766 + 8 MP + 2 MP
Secondary Camera 16 MP 16 MP 16 MP
Video Capture 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps,
Flash Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 11 Android 11 Android 11
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 5.2
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display
3.5mm jack No No No
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 3.1
Battery (mAh) 4,500 4,500 4,500
Fast charging 65 W 65 W 65T wired, 50W wireless
Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Carbon Black, Lake Blue
Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
Starting price Rs 49,999 Rs 39,999 Rs 64,999

Conclusion

While the OnePlus 9 Pro is clearly the top-tier model of the series with features such as the 120 Hz Super AMOLED display that offers Hyper Touch, 48 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65T fast charging and 50 W wireless charging, the other two comes with a similar features list.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R come with different chipsets and camera specs. The OnePlus 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup, whereas the OnePlus 9R comes with the Snapdragon 870 processor and quad-camera setup.

Read here to see what's new with the OnePlus 9 when compared to its predecessor OnePlus 8T (Review) which has recently received a price cut of Rs 2,500 in India.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


