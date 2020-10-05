Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.


Oct 05, 2020

OnePlus 8T is scheduled to launch next week on 14 October. Ahead of the launch event, OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone will feature a new selfie camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Sharing a small animated video, OnePlus tweeted, "Strike a pose with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera." Last month the company also revealed that OnePlus 8T 5G will come with a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone will sport a punch-hole front camera that sits in the top left corner of the display.

OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 8

As for the camera, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera set up on the rear. The camera module is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor arranged neatly within. The smartphone might come with a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

OnePlus 8T is likely to come equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 8T will support 65W Warp Charge. In a tweet earlier the smartphone manufacturer showed USB Type-C port being plugged in the device and the message in the clip read, "Overnight charging is over. Ultra-fast charging is coming." The caption of the 3-second clip mentioned, "Can you guess W ATTS coming?"

In another post, OnePlus showed a dual-cell charging system with a charge meter filling up in no time.

