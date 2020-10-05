FP Trending

OnePlus 8T is scheduled to launch next week on 14 October. Ahead of the launch event, OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone will feature a new selfie camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Sharing a small animated video, OnePlus tweeted, "Strike a pose with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera." Last month the company also revealed that OnePlus 8T 5G will come with a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone will sport a punch-hole front camera that sits in the top left corner of the display.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera set up on the rear. The camera module is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor arranged neatly within. The smartphone might come with a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

OnePlus 8T is likely to come equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 8T will support 65W Warp Charge. In a tweet earlier the smartphone manufacturer showed USB Type-C port being plugged in the device and the message in the clip read, "Overnight charging is over. Ultra-fast charging is coming." The caption of the 3-second clip mentioned, "Can you guess W ATTS coming?"

In another post, OnePlus showed a dual-cell charging system with a charge meter filling up in no time.