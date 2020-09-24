FP Trending

OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone will be launched in India on 14 October. Ahead of the unveiling of the phone, the handset maker has started to tease its features. As per the latest information, OnePlus 8T will support 65W Warp Charge.

A tweet by OnePlus shows USB Type-C port being plugged in the device and the message in the clip read, "Overnight charging is over. Ultra-fast charging is coming." The caption of the 3-second clip mentioned, "Can you guess W ATTS coming?"



Earlier, the smartphone manufacturer shared a post that showed a dual-cell charging system with a charge meter filling up in no time. "Explore our new Wrap Charge tech. Best viewed on a OnePlus" read the post.

OnePlus in another clip also teased about Warp Charge technology. "We don't slow down," read the tweet.



OnePlus 8T will sport a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display and is also going to feature a punch-hole front camera that sits in the top left corner of the display.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.55-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 265 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, OnePlus 8T will sport quad-camera setup on the rear that will be placed in a rectangular module. The camera module will have a 48 MP main camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfie, the phone is expected to have a 32 MP front camera.

The battery of OnePlus 8T is likely to be of 4,500 mAh.