Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8T 5G with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India on 14 October

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2020 10:35:08 IST

OnePlus India has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone in India on 14 October.

The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display. As per the company microsite, OnePlus 8T 5G is also going to sport a punch-hole front camera that sits in the top left corner of the display.

OnePlus 8T 5G with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India on 14 October

OnePlus 8T teaser.

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a previous report, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 8T renders. Image: PriceBaba

OnePlus 8T renders. Image: PriceBaba

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G 'coming soon', company confirms on social media, Amazon teaser released

Sep 21, 2020
OnePlus 8T 5G 'coming soon', company confirms on social media, Amazon teaser released
OnePlus accidentally puts up guide pages for 5 unannounced handsets including OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus accidentally puts up guide pages for 5 unannounced handsets including OnePlus 8T Pro

Sep 14, 2020

science

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020
Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Breast Milk

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Sep 22, 2020
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020