OnePlus 8T that has been codenamed 'Kebab' will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, much like the regular OnePlus 8 (Review), but with a 120 Hz refresh rate, reported Android Central.

OnePlus, which has had a system of dual-flagship releases over the last four years will continue doing the same this year with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48 MP primary lens. It will be joined by a 16 MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP portrait lens. As per the report, the smartphone has a newer imaging sensor that is likely to deliver better photos.

The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be launched by the end of this month or in the first week of October.

The news corroborates with the accidental leak of the specifications, thanks to an image found in the latest Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus 8-series by OxygenUpdater a few days back.

According to a report by Toms Guide, the OnePlus ‘T’ models are expected to have only minor upgrades over their predecessors, with the only exception being that the OnePlus 7T (Review) which was a significant upgrade of the OnePlus 7 (Review).