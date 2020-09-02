Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus accidentally leaked OnePlus 8T image; suggests punch hole display

OnePlus is reportedly working on bringing the 8K video recording support for its camera app.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2020 10:02:15 IST

OnePlus may have accidentally revealed the first look of the OnePlus 8T, thanks to an image found in the latest Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus 8-series devices by OxygenUpdater, reported The Verge.

As per the report, while the leaked image does not show much, it offers a front-facing view of the device, which seems similar to the existing OnePlus 8 (Review).

OnePlus accidentally leaked OnePlus 8T image; suggests punch hole display

OnePlus 8T. Image: Oxygen updater

According to a report in XDA Developers OnePlus tipster, Some_Random_Username did a teardown of OxygenOS 11 Beta 4 for the Oxygen Updater blog and found some interesting information regarding the upcoming smartphone.

As per the report, the new OnePlus Camera application suggests OnePlus is working on 8K video recording support, which is currently unavailable in other OnePlus device.

Furthermore, a file found in the latest OnePlus Settings app called “oneplus_8t.webp.” The report adds that the render highlights a  flat display and a single hole-punch cutout in the top left. This is in sharp contrast to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in contrast, have a curved display. The OnePlus Nord has a dual hole-punch cutout. The earpiece speaker, the volume buttons on the left, the power button to the right and the Alert Slider are visible.

According to a report by Toms Guide, the OnePlus T models tend to only be minor upgrades over their predecessors, with the only exception being the OnePlus 7T which was a significant upgrade of the OnePlus 7.

The report adds that OnePlus8T may come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and camera upgrades including a 64 MP main camera. The OnePlus T could also have a 120Hz refresh-rate display, the report states.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Camera app

Google Camera app will no longer store your portrait photos in separate folders

Aug 26, 2020
Google Camera app will no longer store your portrait photos in separate folders
OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

OnePlus

OnePlus might be working on its first-ever smartwatch called OnePlus Watch: Report

Aug 28, 2020
OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

Aug 26, 2020
OnePlus Nord Review: Greater than the sum of its parts

OnePlus Nord Review

OnePlus Nord Review: Greater than the sum of its parts

Aug 31, 2020
OnePlus TV 55U1 Review: The OnePlus TV the company should have debuted with

OnePlus TV review

OnePlus TV 55U1 Review: The OnePlus TV the company should have debuted with

Aug 21, 2020
Top 5 OnePlus Nord alternatives in India: From Realme X3 SuperZoom, iQOO 3 to OnePlus 7T

OnePlus Nord alternatives

Top 5 OnePlus Nord alternatives in India: From Realme X3 SuperZoom, iQOO 3 to OnePlus 7T

Aug 19, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020