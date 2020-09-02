FP Trending

OnePlus may have accidentally revealed the first look of the OnePlus 8T, thanks to an image found in the latest Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus 8-series devices by OxygenUpdater, reported The Verge.

As per the report, while the leaked image does not show much, it offers a front-facing view of the device, which seems similar to the existing OnePlus 8 (Review).

According to a report in XDA Developers OnePlus tipster, Some_Random_Username did a teardown of OxygenOS 11 Beta 4 for the Oxygen Updater blog and found some interesting information regarding the upcoming smartphone.

As per the report, the new OnePlus Camera application suggests OnePlus is working on 8K video recording support, which is currently unavailable in other OnePlus device.

Furthermore, a file found in the latest OnePlus Settings app called “oneplus_8t.webp.” The report adds that the render highlights a flat display and a single hole-punch cutout in the top left. This is in sharp contrast to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in contrast, have a curved display. The OnePlus Nord has a dual hole-punch cutout. The earpiece speaker, the volume buttons on the left, the power button to the right and the Alert Slider are visible.

According to a report by Toms Guide, the OnePlus T models tend to only be minor upgrades over their predecessors, with the only exception being the OnePlus 7T which was a significant upgrade of the OnePlus 7.

The report adds that OnePlus8T may come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and camera upgrades including a 64 MP main camera. The OnePlus T could also have a 120Hz refresh-rate display, the report states.