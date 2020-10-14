20:36 (IST)

OnePlus 8T will be available for early access on 16 October at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for early access at 12 am on 16 October for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app. Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on 17 October across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.