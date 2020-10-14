20:36 (IST)
OnePlus 8T will be available for early access on 16 October at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
The OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for early access at 12 am on 16 October for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app. Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on 17 October across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.
With so much on offer,— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020
this is an offer you cannot refuse 🎀
This is the OnePlus 8T 5G. Starts at ₹42,999 pic.twitter.com/ZS0qllk2gH
