OnePlus 8T Launch highlights: OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999

tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2020 21:05:04 IST

OnePlus 8T will come in an Aquamarine Green variant, with 6.55-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and an Ultra Wide Angle Camera.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T will be available for early access on 16 October at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

    The OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for early access at 12 am on 16 October for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app. Open sales for the OnePlus 8T 5G begins on 17 October across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets. 

  • 20:20 (IST)

    In India, the OnePlus 8T 5G comes in two variants:

    8 GB RAM + 128 storage (Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver): Rs 42,999 
    12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (Aquamarine Green): Rs 45,999

  • 20:17 (IST)

  • 20:15 (IST)

    India pricing for the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Buds Z has not been announced yet

  • 20:15 (IST)

    In the US, OnePlus 8T has been announced at $749

    In the country, it will be available for pre-orders today and will start shipping on 23 October.

  • 20:13 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds Z are priced starting $49.99

    OnePlus has also announced new cases for OnePlus 8T that are priced starting $24.99

  • 20:12 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds Z come in a white and grey colour variant

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Combined with the charging case, the OnePlus Buds Z offer 20 hours of battery life, as per the company

  • 20:10 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds announced

    They weigh 4.35 gm and come with IP55 dust and water resistance. The earbuds feature a 10 mm dynamic driver.

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Highlights of the Oxygen OS 11

  • 20:03 (IST)

    OnePlus will allow developers to customise the 'digital avatar' in various apps

    But what's cool is that these avatars will adapt to the activities you are doing on the phone. For instance if you are listening to music, and then so will your bitmoji in that moment. 

  • 20:02 (IST)

    OnePlus is collaborating with Snapchat and Bitmoji for integration of some animojis in the Oxygen OS

    (They say animoji, I'm hearing memoji)

  • 19:58 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T will come with Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out-of-the-box

  • 19:56 (IST)

    A recap of OnePlus 8T camera specifications

  • 19:54 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup

  • 19:53 (IST)

    A recap of all OnePlus 8T specifications announced so far

  • 19:52 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T uses a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65 W Warp charge

    OnePlus claims that with Warp Charge 65 you can charge your phone to 60 percent in 45 minutes,

  • 19:50 (IST)

    OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T now support Fortnite at 90 fps

  • 19:50 (IST)

    The OnePlus 8T comes with improvements to Fnatic mode 

    In the Game Space, OnePlus has added a new tool that makes some features like screen recording to be activated with just a toggle.

  • 19:47 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12 GB RAM

  • 19:46 (IST)

    The OnePlus 8T display also supports HRD 10+

  • 19:44 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T features a 120 Hz flat display with AMOLED panel

    The smartphone's display has max brightness at 1100 nits. The display has 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and auto adjusting brightness. 

  • 19:41 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T has a glass back and comes in a green and grey colour variant

  • 19:40 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T weighs 188 grams and its 8.4 mm thick

  • 19:38 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T, boys and girls!

  • 19:33 (IST)

    OnePlus announces a new colour variant for OnePlus Nord – Gray Ash

    In India, the new variant will retail at Rs 29,999 on Amazon India.

  • 19:31 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 19:24 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T launch event will also be live streamed on OnPlus' official YouTube channel

  • 19:14 (IST)

    The OnePlus 8T launch event will be live in another 15 minutes

    Here's when and where you can tune in to watch the event live

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Another leak this week suggested that the OnePlus 8T could be priced up to Rs 45,999

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Just minutes ahead of the launch, the leaks are still incoming! 

    Latest leak claims to share the official casing of the OnePlus 8T. As per the leak, the smartphone will come in two colour variants – Aquamarine Green (which has also been confirmed by OnePlus) and black. 

  • 18:57 (IST)

    A virtual pop-up store?

    Every year, post the big launch, OnePlus opens pop-up stores for its fans. However, this time, due to the coronavirus, OnePlus is going to announce an 'Ultra Store', which will be live tonight at 8.20 pm IST. 

  • 18:55 (IST)

    At the event tonight, OnePlus will also launching new TWS earbuds

  • 18:54 (IST)

    We already know that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display

  • 18:27 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T launches today!

    OnePlus is hosting a launch event at 7.30 pm IST today to unveil the new OnePlus 8T. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updated for the launch event. 

Just a day after Apple launched its new iPhone 12 series, OnePlus is hosting a global event to launch the new OnePlus 8T smartphone. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be live streamed on OnePlus' official website and its Youtube channel. As is customary to OnePlus launches, ahead of the official event, the company has already drip-fed a lot of information about the smartphone to its audience. Currently, we already know that the OnePlus 8T will come in an Aquamarine Green variant, and will feature a 6.55-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and an Ultra Wide Angle Camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a previous report, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.



