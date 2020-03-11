Wednesday, March 11, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8 will be 'all in on 5G', to come with an accessible price tag, says CEO Pete Lau

The OnePlus 7 Pro was the company's first smartphone that came with 5G compatibility, followed by McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2020 13:23:38 IST

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be 5G compatible.

In an interview with CNet, he reportedly said that "going forward, we're all in on 5G". This means, that the coming OnePlus flagships will also be compatible with the 5G network.

"I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment," he told CNet. "We've been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we're very much committed to."

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7 Pro was the company's first smartphone that came with 5G compatibility, followed by McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus also showed off a masked model of the 7 Pro at MWC 2019.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to be released in April this year.

Also, given that the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro were more expensive than their 4G counterparts, the OnePlus 8 series with their 5G support were also expected to be priced on the premium-end. However, Lau has reassured that it's likely that we will see a more expensive "Pro" version of the phone and a regular OnePlus 8 with more modest specifications and an accessible price tag.

"I think that this year again everyone should expect a lot to look forward to in 5G products with a reasonable price," he told CNet.

Interestingly, there have also been rumours about OnePlus working on a Lite version this year.

