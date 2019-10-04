tech2 News Staff

Looks like OnePlus does not want anyone to sit back not just yet. Renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 have already surfaced online and it is expected to come with some new features.

As per a report by CashKaro X OnLeaks, OnePlus 8 is expected to feature a punch-hole display. This will be the company's first smartphone to sport a punch-hole display as we have only seen waterdrop notch and a regular notch on its smartphones. This punch hole housing a front camera is expected to be placed at the top right corner of the display.

The images shared in the report also revealed that the OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back in a vertical alignment just like OnePlus 7Pro (Review). Although, we did see a circular camera module in the recently launched OnePlus 7T but there might be a possibility the company is not planning to adopt this design in its upcoming smartphone.

The images show a blue colour variant of the smartphone that has curved and smooth edges.

The report suggests that this upcoming smartphone might also come with a wireless charging feature. This feature is already available in a few Samsung smartphones.

It might feature a 6.5-inch curved screen display and is likely to be 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm in dimensions.