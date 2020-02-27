tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 8 series is expected to arrive in India in May this year and several leaks have surfaced online. The recent one suggests chipset, design, RAM and other details that we all can expect from OnePlus 8 Pro. It is speculated that this series will include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite.

The latest leak comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal who, however, took down the tweet soon after posting it. As per a report by Android Central, the tweet revealed a few images of the OnePlus 8 Pro that hinted that the phone might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The images reportedly suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. These images were screenshots of Snapchat story of a person with user name —Lao OP Inside.

In terms of camera, the tweet reportedly revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. According to the tweet, OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120 HZ refresh rate. The smartphone in the images show black colour variant.

As per the previous reports, OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back in a vertical alignment just like OnePlus 7Pro (Review). Although, we did see a circular camera module in the recently launched OnePlus 7T but there might be a possibility the company is not planning to adopt this design in its upcoming smartphone. The report suggests that OnePlus 8 might also come with a wireless charging feature.

It might feature a 6.5-inch curved screen display and is likely to be 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm in dimensions.

