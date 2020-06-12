FP Trending

OnePlus unveiled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India in April. Last month, the OnePlus 8 was made available on a flash sale but the OnePlus 8 Pro's sale date is yet to be revealed, which was originally delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. OnePlus, however, opened the pre-booking of the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon India back in April.

Now, a leak claims that the sale of OnePlus 8 Pro may begin from 15 June.

Good news for those waiting for the OnePlus 8 Pro sale. It's on June 15. Tell your folks 😊#oneplus #oneplus8 #OnePlus8pro #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/NrytVdcJXH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2020

Last month, a report suggested that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would go on sale on 29 May on Amazon and other retail stores.

OnePlus 8 Pro pricing

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a price of Rs 54,999, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. It is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. To minimise input lag, the screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The device has a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating.

Powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support, OnePlus 8 Pro houses a 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor.

The punch hole display features a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.