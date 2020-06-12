Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8 Pro's leaked poster suggests it may go on sale starting 15 June in India

Powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.


FP TrendingJun 12, 2020 14:29:39 IST

OnePlus unveiled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India in April. Last month, the OnePlus 8 was made available on a flash sale but the OnePlus 8 Pro's sale date is yet to be revealed, which was originally delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. OnePlus, however, opened the pre-booking of the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon India back in April.

Now, a leak claims that the sale of OnePlus 8 Pro may begin from 15 June.

OnePlus 8 Pros leaked poster suggests it may go on sale starting 15 June in India

OnePlus 8 Pro

Last month, a report suggested that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would go on sale on 29 May on Amazon and other retail stores.

OnePlus 8 Pro pricing

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a price of Rs 54,999, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. It is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. To minimise input lag, the screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The device has a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating.

Powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support, OnePlus 8 Pro houses a 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor.

The punch hole display features a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

