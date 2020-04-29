tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8 series earlier this month but due to the nationwide lockdown in the country, the sale date was not announced. While there is still no surety that if the delivery of non-essential goods will be allowed after 3 May or not, OnePlus has decided to open pre-booking of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 launched: Here's a look at the four things OnePlus did right, and five things it messed up)

OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and the other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

As for the pre-booking offers, Amazon microsite reveals that you can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on booking any of the two phones. What you need to do is buy a gift card worth Rs 1,000 or more from the Amazon website before 10 May. You will receive the gift card via Gmail. Now, when you purchase OnePlus 8, or 8 Pro between 11 May to 30 June, you can redeem the gift card to get Rs 1,000 cashback in your Amazon Pay account within 30 days of purchase.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors. In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support. OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8. In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging. They feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. In addition to that, you will also see magnetic control, quick pair and quick switch features that lets user switch between devices easily. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue. Mint and Oat colour options. As per the company, there is a low latency mode as well where the latency is reduced to 110 mm. The wireless earbuds have 10 m range and they can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

