FP Trending

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.12 update on OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) smartphones in India and Europe. The update comes with the August 2020 Android security patch and sees a number of bugs fixed along with camera optimisation.

As per the changelog shared by OnePlus on its forum page, the update has fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display. It has also resolved known issues and improved system stability. The update has optimised shooting effect with the selfie or front camera.

OnePlus said that the latest update will reach out to a small percentage of OnePlus 8 (Review) users and in a few days, it will begin a broader rollout. The OnePlus 8 Pro devices in North America are also expected to get the OxygenOS 10.5.12 update soon.

The OnePlus 8 Pro received the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update in July. It introduced a wider range of lock screen clock styles and has also fixed some issues like ARCore load failures, wireless charging.

The performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers have also been improved along with the connection stability of the mobile network.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage. The colour options include Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and sports a 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a punch-hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfie.

The phone is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The gadget also supports reverse wireless charging.