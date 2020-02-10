Monday, February 10, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8 Pro leaks reveal green colour variant, 50 W fast charging support and more

As per a tipster, OnePlus 8 series is expected to debut in late March or April this year.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2020 09:33:02 IST

It is expected that OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 8 smartphone series soon and the rumour mill has churned out quite a handful of details, including a vague launch timeline. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch in late March or April, basically, after the MWC buzz comes to rest. There is speculation that in addition to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company might launch another smartphone in this series called OnePlus 8 Pro. The tipster has also revealed that for the first time, OnePlus is likely to launch a green colour variant in the upcoming series.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Lite could be the company’s next mid-range smartphone since the OnePlus X)

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to house a quad-camera setup at the back. Representational Image: tech2

As per a report by RootMyGalaxy, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and it might run on the Android 10 OS. The report suggests that the smartphone might offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. There is also a possibility that the company might launch a McLaren Edition of the smartphone which might offer 12 GB RAM. OnePlus is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charge.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 reportedly appear on Amazon website ahead of official launch)

Image: RootMyGalaxy

As for the display, the report reveals that OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Always-on display support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro render shared in the report shows off a green-ish colour variant. It has a vertical camera setup that houses triple cameras. Beside the setup, we can also see what looks like another camera and an LED flash. It looks like there will be a punch hole camera on the front of the smartphone.

