It is expected that OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 8 smartphone series soon and the rumour mill has churned out quite a handful of details, including a vague launch timeline. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch in late March or April, basically, after the MWC buzz comes to rest. There is speculation that in addition to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company might launch another smartphone in this series called OnePlus 8 Pro. The tipster has also revealed that for the first time, OnePlus is likely to launch a green colour variant in the upcoming series.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Lite could be the company’s next mid-range smartphone since the OnePlus X)

As per a report by RootMyGalaxy, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and it might run on the Android 10 OS. The report suggests that the smartphone might offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants. There is also a possibility that the company might launch a McLaren Edition of the smartphone which might offer 12 GB RAM. OnePlus is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charge.

Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 reportedly appear on Amazon website ahead of official launch)

As for the display, the report reveals that OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Always-on display support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro render shared in the report shows off a green-ish colour variant. It has a vertical camera setup that houses triple cameras. Beside the setup, we can also see what looks like another camera and an LED flash. It looks like there will be a punch hole camera on the front of the smartphone.

