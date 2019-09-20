tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is going to launch its much-awaited smartphones — OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in India, along with OnePlus TV, on 26 September. Ahead of the official launch, the company itself has given out quite some details about the smartphones, the latest being OnePlus 7T's new fast-charging tech.

As per a tweet by the company, the upcoming smartphone will have a faster charging with Warp Charge 30T.

Good news for gamers (and lovers of fast charging), the OnePlus 7T will come with Warp Charge 30T confirms our CEO @PeteLau Learn more about what's coming in this @techradar interview. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 20, 2019

As per another post by the company, the 30T Warp charger will be able to fuel up over 50 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

A display this smooth deserves charging this fast. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 19, 2019

As per a report by TechRadar, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau confirmed that Warp Charge 30T will let you charge your phone at 23 percent faster speed, even when the device is being used. He said that the battery of OnePlus 7T was charged from 0 to 100 percent in just one hour and 23 minutes during the recharge tests. Warp Charge 30T will be able to charge your device without overheating even when the user is playing game on the device simultaneously.

As per the report, since the wireless charging does not support fast charging yet, OnePlus 7T will not get this feature.