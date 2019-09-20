Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T will charge over 50 percent battery in 30 minutes with 30T Warp charger

The upcoming OnePlus 7T will feature a triple camera setup at the back in a circular module.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 11:43:55 IST

OnePlus is going to launch its much-awaited smartphones — OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in India, along with OnePlus TV, on 26 September. Ahead of the official launch, the company itself has given out quite some details about the smartphones, the latest being OnePlus 7T's new fast-charging tech.

As per a tweet by the company, the upcoming smartphone will have a faster charging with Warp Charge 30T.

As per another post by the company, the 30T Warp charger will be able to fuel up over 50 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 7T will charge over 50 percent battery in 30 minutes with 30T Warp charger

The upcoming OnePlus 7T will feature a triple camera setup at the back in a circular module.

As per a report by TechRadar, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau confirmed that Warp Charge 30T will let you charge your phone at 23 percent faster speed, even when the device is being used. He said that the battery of OnePlus 7T was charged from 0 to 100 percent in just one hour and 23 minutes during the recharge tests. Warp Charge 30T will be able to charge your device without overheating even when the user is playing game on the device simultaneously.

As per the report, since the wireless charging does not support fast charging yet, OnePlus 7T will not get this feature.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, and smart TV listed on Amazon India ahead of 26 September launch

Sep 19, 2019
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, and smart TV listed on Amazon India ahead of 26 September launch
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

Sep 13, 2019
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro complete specs leaked ahead of the official launch

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro complete specs leaked ahead of the official launch

Sep 16, 2019
OnePlus 7T with round triple rear camera setup revealed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T with round triple rear camera setup revealed by CEO Pete Lau

Sep 17, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro may not launch in US, McLaren edition of the phone expected

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro may not launch in US, McLaren edition of the phone expected

Sep 16, 2019
OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019