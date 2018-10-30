OnePlus 6T was finally made official in New York and was out for sale for $549. Now it has been launched in India for the starting price of Rs 37,999 and will go on sale from 1 November midnight on Amazon.

OnePlus also launched a OnePlus Bullets Type-C earphones for Rs 1,490.

The phone is set to come with three storage variants. They are a 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage for Rs 37,999 an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs 41,999 and an 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage priced at Rs 45,999.

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

Now one announcement that may break a lot of hearts: OnePlus 6T also is a 3.5 mm headphone jack-less phone!

Now OnePlus does argue that this move has also helped them improve water and dust proofing on the 6T, but you'll still have to have a dongle on you at all times if you wish to listen to music using your older earphones and headphones.

The phone's Oxygen OS is based on Android Pie.

The phone still sports a USB-C port and you may continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

The colour options announced at the event include Mirror Black and Midnight Black.