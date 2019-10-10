20:51 (IST)
OnePlus 7T launching in Europe
OnePlus will be launching the 7T in Europe on 17 October.
tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 20:53:03 IST
The OnePlus 7T Pro will likely continue with the 90 Hz refresh rate display and Warp Charge 30T charging support.
OnePlus boasts of a huge open beta program userbase
I heard you all wanted to have a good look at the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, so here it is! Yes, it does not have the carbon fibre like back from the 6T but a different design around the camera. Do you like it? Excited for the launch? #OnePlus7TSeries #ANewEra #OnePlus7TPro pic.twitter.com/VFoDAK42RT— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 10, 2019
The stage is set for the OnePlus launch event
OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau is ready for the launch event
Get ready #OnePlus7TSeries pic.twitter.com/2li09KGlZ4— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) October 10, 2019
OnePlus launch event to begin soon
The #OnePlus7TSeries Launch Event is starting soon! Head to our Community chat to catch up on all the latest info. https://t.co/mb8sBuO2oE— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 10, 2019
Watch the livestream
If you have spare bandwidth, you could watch the livestream event yourself. If you don't, then don't worry. We'll keep you posted with all the updates.
Greetings people!
Oneplus is set to announce the successor to the 7 Pro in the form of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the event.
OnePlus is hosting an event in London today, where it will launch a new smartphone under its OnePlus 7T Series — the OnePlus 7T Pro. Along with the 7T Pro, OnePlus is also expected to unveil the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro at the event.
The OnePlus 7T Pro has been heavily teased by the company in the past few weeks. And along with the official teasers, rumours and speculations have been in abundance as well. There is a lot we already have known about the OnPlus 7T Pro so far. Ahead of the launch event tonight, here's a quick look at what to expect from the OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Some reports, however, also believe that the OnePlus 7T Pro could also come with a 12 GB RAM variant. The smartphone will reportedly run the latest version of OxygenOS which is based on Android 10.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support, which is 23 percent faster from 0 to 100 percent than the non-T charger on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.
There isn't a lot about the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that we know. Though we know for sure that it's coming since the CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted about it.
The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is believed to have a very different design from the OnePlus 7T Pro. Based on the picture of the box that Lau shared, we expect to see a carbon fiber back with orange highlights, similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition (unboxing).
Besides that, the McLaren Edition is also believed to come with the fourth generation of OnePlus fast charging, going as high as 65W. Warp Charge 30 also debuted with the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T last year.
