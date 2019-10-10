20:28 (IST)

OnePlus 7T Pro expected colour variants

A very recent report also revealed that the OnePlus 7T Pro could come in four colour variants this time. The smartphone was spotted in two new colour options — red and violet. The report suggests that the smartphone could come in a total of four colour variants, ie the Nebula Blue and Almond variants that we have seen on the OnePlus 7 series and the new red and violet colour options.

There was another report by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter who shared a picture of a new 'Haze Blue' colour variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro.