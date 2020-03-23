Ameya Dalvi

We recently covered the best phones you can buy under Rs 35,000 and also under Rs 30,000. You may want to check those out in case you are on a tighter budget. If you have up to Rs 40,000 to spare, then read on to know the best you can get for that kind of money in India this month.

Best phones under Rs 40,000 in India

OnePlus 7T

The top variant of the OnePlus 7T (Review) with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage can be yours in this budget. This phone needs no introduction but let me tell you about some of its key features anyway.

You get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate for a smooth, flicker-free visual experience. There’s a tiny drop notch at the top that hosts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The design is stylish with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

You get a triple camera setup comprising a 48 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and pixel binning. Giving it company is a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera that provides 2x optical zoom. The cameras manage to shoot some impressive images in different modes and lighting conditions. The OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a 3,800 mAh battery keeps it running throughout the day under moderate usage. Oxygen OS is still arguably the best Android UI around.

OnePlus 7T price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus launched the ROG Phone II (Review) , its gaming powerhouse, in India soon after the OnePlus 7T. This is a great phone for gamers and power users alike. It competes with the OnePlus 7T on almost every front, given their similarities. For starters, this phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chip. If you thought a 90-Hz display on the OnePlus was impressive, the ROG Phone II goes a step further with a 120 Hz refresh rate on its Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It also supports true 10-bit colour gamut with improved HDR performance.

This phone boasts of a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery for those long gaming sessions. The phone also has a pair of stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers along with a second Type- C USB 3.1 port on the side for high-speed connectivity. If you are looking for an out and out gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone II is still one of the best around currently. The only catch being its availability. If you see one in stock for the below price or better, just go for it.

Asus ROG Phone II price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung has decided to get serious about this segment and is looking to compete hard by introducing a new member of its flagship S series in this budget, the Galaxy S10 Lite (Review). The phone has a huge 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display (quite a mouthful and handful that) that supports HDR10+. Samsung has opted for a Qualcomm chip instead of an Exynos here with a Snapdragon 855 at its heart. It is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage.

The camera department comprises a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP dedicated macro camera. There’s a 32 MP camera at the front for selfies.Another key aspect of this phone is its 4,500 mAh battery that lasts well over a day of moderate usage, and the bundled fast charger does a good job of juicing it up in quick time. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India: Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

iQOO 3

The Vivo sub-brand debuts with quite a powerful device — iQOO 3 (Review). It flaunts a very impressive spec-sheet, starting with the latest Qualcomm flagship, Snapdragon 865 SoC. You can get the 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage variant in this budget, and if you choose to pick one by 22 March on Flipkart, you can get an additional Rs 5,000 off on all prepaid transactions.

That is a solid deal.

The iQOO 3 packs a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top and HDR10+ support. There’s a quad camera setup at the back with a combination of 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, 13 MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Its 4,400 mAh battery does a good job of supplying it with enough juice for over a day and the company also bundles a 55 W fast charger to charge it quickly. The phone runs Android 10 with their custom UI on top.

iQOO 3 price in India: Rs 39,990 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone 8

Those who wish to dip their toes in the iOS ecosystem, you can now get the 64 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 8 (Review) for a Rupee under 37K. Though the design is quite dated now, it still looks quite elegant, especially if you were fond of the classic iPhone exterior. It is powered by the A11 Bionic chip and has a 4.7-inch display. You get a 12 MP camera at the back and a 7 MP camera up front.

Though the specifications look a bit too modest for the price as compared to today’s phones, the performance is still more than acceptable on almost every front. And you didn’t expect the bite of the Apple to come cheap, did you?

Apple iPhone 8 price in India: Rs 36,999 for the 64 GB storage variant

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.