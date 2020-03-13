Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 35,000 can land you some great Android phones in India with excellent cameras, flagship processors, brilliant displays and more. The list comprises some of the current generation flagship phones as well some from the previous generation that were priced much higher at launch. So, let’s take a look at your best options this month if you have a budget of Rs 35,000.

Best phones under Rs 35,000 in India

OnePlus 7T

The price of OnePlus 7T (review) has dropped under 35K and you can now get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. There are many notable improvements over its predecessor starting with the screen. You get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate for a smooth, flicker-free visual experience. There’s a tiny drop notch at the top that hosts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The design is quite elegant with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The camera department has also received a boost. You get a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera that supports optical image stabilisation and pixel binning. You also get a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera that provides 2x optical zoom. The versatile camera setup shoots some impressive images in different modes and lighting conditions. The OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855+, and a 3,800 mAh battery keeps it running for a day of moderate usage. Oxygen OS is still one of the best Android UIs around.

OnePlus 7T price in India: Rs 34,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro (review) is another specs monster. This phone too boasts of a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, but under Rs 30,000. If that wasn’t good enough, you also get a 12 GB RAM variant with 256 GB storage in this budget. It not only tries to match up to the OnePlus 7T in terms of processing power, but you also get a 6.5-inch 90-Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio to go with it.

The rear camera department has four cameras that includes a 64 MP primary shooter, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, 8 MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor. A 4,000 mAh battery may be standard fare these days, but the bundled 50 W Super VOOC charger juices it up super fast. It charges 50 percent of the battery in just over 11 minutes, and the entire battery from 0 to 100 percent in under 34 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

Realme X2 Pro price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 33,999 for 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.

Google Pixel 3a XL

If you aren’t much of a specifications buff and are looking for the best camera phone under Rs 35,000, Google Pixel 3a XL (review) is the phone for you. It may not have a fancy design or the fastest processor around, but this handset offers the goodness of the renowned Pixel 3 camera at an affordable price point. This phone can achieve with a single 12.2 MP rear camera what most phones cannot with two, three or even four cameras with a much higher megapixel count. The camera output is excellent in every lighting condition including low light, courtesy of Night Sight, and it can click some amazing portrait shots too.

Like all Pixel devices, the Google Pixel 3a XL is among the first to receive the latest version of Android and security patches. This phone is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. It has a 6-inch Full HD+ display and a 3,700 mAh battery that can easily take you through a day of moderate usage. This is a phone for photography enthusiasts and not for hardcore gamers or those looking for a flashy design or tons of RAM and storage in this budget.

Google Pixel 3a XL price in India: Rs 34,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Amazon India is offering a good Rs 7,000 instant discount on the top end variant of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom handset, thus dropping its price well under 35K and making it a great contender in this price bracket. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip. You also get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a large, 6.6-inch Full HD+ full-screen AMOLED display without a notch or a hole. The 16 MP front camera is hosted on a shark fin type mechanism giving it a unique look.

The rear triple camera setup offers a combination of 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and the star attraction — a 13 MP telephoto camera that facilitates 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. It manages to take some high quality shots in varied lighting and different shooting modes. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Its 4,065 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and can be charged briskly using the bundled VOOC 3.0 charger. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

Oppo Reno2 Z price in India: Rs 32,990 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.

Asus 6Z

The top variant of the Asus 6Z (review) is available for purchase in this budget. Asus did something interesting with this handset. This phone doesn’t have a dedicated front camera, and the rear cameras can be flipped over to take selfies. The flipping mechanism is motorised and controllable, thus letting you capture photos at interesting angles. The rear cameras, which also double up as front cameras, have a 48 MP + 13 MP combination that capture excellent shots in most lighting conditions with natural colours and ample detail. Thanks to the flip mechanism, you get arguably the best selfie cameras around with great portrait shots and even better videos. Now that’s an efficient use of cameras!

Asus 6Z is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip and comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card. It has a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ display without any kind of a notch or hole for the front camera. The battery department is manned by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can last a day and a half to two days of moderate usage.

Asus 6Z price in India: Rs 30,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 34,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.

