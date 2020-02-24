Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 30,000 these days can get you phones with performance and features that can rival models priced two times higher. Talk about flagship SoC, ample RAM and storage, high-res cameras with great performance and more, it’s all here. So without further ado, let’s look at the best phones you can buy under 30K this month.

Best phones under Rs 30,000 in India

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro (Review) is a flagship device from the Oppo sub-brand. The phone boasts of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage under Rs 30,000. If that wasn’t enough, you also get a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio to go with it, similar to the one found on a much higher priced OnePlus 7T (Review).

The rear camera department here has four cameras starting with a 64 MP primary shooter and including a 13 MP ultra-wide, 8 MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

A 4,000 mAh battery may be par for the course now, but the bundled 50 W Super VOOC charger juices it up insanely fast. It charges 50 percent of the battery in just over 11 minutes, and the entire battery from 0 to 100 percent in under 34 minutes. Those numbers are seriously impressive!

Realme X2 Pro price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is quite an attractive device with a glass body and an eye-catching Aura Prime design. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera on top. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Actually, you can also opt for the 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in this budget.

The camera department on Redmi K20 Pro is impressive too. You get a triple camera setup comprising a 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide camera with a 125-degrees FOV, and an 8 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2x optical zoom. They manage to capture some high quality images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps. The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 27,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus 6Z

This Asus flagship (Review) is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC too and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2 TB with a microSD card. This too has a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ display without any kind of notch or hole for the front camera. In fact, it doesn’t have a dedicated front camera at all, and the rear cameras can be flipped over to take selfies. The flipping mechanism is motorised and controllable, thus letting you capture photos at interesting angles.

The rear cameras, which also double up as front cameras, have 48 MP + 13 MP sensors that capture excellent shots in decent lighting with natural colours and ample detail. They do a good job in low light too. Thanks to the flip mechanism, you get arguably the best selfie cameras around that let you click great portrait shots and shoot even better videos. The Asus 6Z’s 5,000 mAh battery easily sails through a day and a half of moderate usage.

Asus 6Z price in India: Rs 26,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Flipkart is offering a massive Rs 10,000 instant discount on the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (First impressions) handset, thus dropping its price well under 30K and making it a much better deal. This phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip. You also get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage to go with it. It has a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ full-screen AMOLED display without a notch or a hole. The 16 MP front camera is hosted on a shark fin type mechanism making it look unique and cool.



The rear triple camera setup is even more interesting with a combination of 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, 8 MP ultra-wide lens and the star of the show — a 13 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 5X optical zoom and 10X hybrid zoom. It manages to take some high quality shots in varied lighting and different shooting modes. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Its 4,065 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and can be charged briskly using the bundled VOOC 3.0 charger. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in India: Rs 26,990 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

If you are a Samsung fan and wouldn’t mind stepping back a generation, you can now get a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Review) well within the budget cap for this article. It offers a vibrant 6.2-inch high resolution QHD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Samsung’s previous flagship Exynos 9810 SoC, which is still fast enough for most tasks. You get the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant in this budget. You can always expand the storage further with a micro SD card.

Though it doesn’t brag of some fancy triple or quad camera setup, its 12 MP + 12 MP dual rear cameras with the variable aperture system does an excellent job, and also give you 2x optical zoom along with OIS. You get an option to shoot super slow motion HD videos at 960 fps and full HD 1080p videos up to 240 fps. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has an IP68 certification too, making it dust and water resistant. Its 3,500 mAh battery lasts a day of moderate usage. At its new selling price, it’s still a good buy and a great all-round device.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price in India: Rs 29,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.