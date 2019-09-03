tech2 News Staff

A new design leak has landed from the rumoured OnePlus 7T series. This time, a case design has leaked out which is in line with the previous leak of the circular triple camera system on the rear of the OnePlus 7T. The new rear camera design is apparently only coming to the lower end model whereas the Pro model will carry the same rear camera design on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Last month, Pricebaba and tipster OnLeaks released 3D renders of the OnePlus 7T that will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 7. The most prominent feature as seen from the 3D renders is the triple rear camera setup, which will be housed inside a circular module. The three cameras are placed horizontally with dual-LED flash present below the central camera.

Now, a new leak has arrived from Slashleaks that shows a case design of the OnePlus 7T. On the rear, the same circular triple camera system is visible with a protective boundary around it. The rest of the design is similar to the OnePlus 7.

There isn’t any official announcement yet from OnePlus nor any launch date. However, the OnePlus 7T series is rumoured to launch in India on 26 September.

