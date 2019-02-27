Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Back to
OnePlus 7 will not have wireless charging, could come in the future: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus will hold out until it finds a way to increase the wireless charging speed.

tech2 News Staff Feb 27, 2019 08:34:32 IST

One thing that has been missing from OnePlus devices as of late is the ability to wirelessly charge the device. Many had believed that OnePlus will bring this feature to the OnePlus 7 smartphone when it is announced somewhere in May or June. However, it appears that those rumours have been squashed.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is already up for pre-registrations on Amazon India. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in an interview with CNET, has made it clear that OnePlus has no plans of bringing wireless charging to the OnePlus 7. To make the device more affordable, OnePlus has been known to do a bit of cost cutting here and there and wireless charging is one of them.

That is not to say that OnePlus will not be bringing wireless charging in its future phones. However, since wirelessly charging a device a painfully slow compared to OnePlus' proprietary dash charge, the company will hold out until it finds a way to increase the former's speed. Lau declined to comment when asked if OnePlus will use the recently released Qualcomm Quick Wireless Charge.

As per the report, Pete Lau actually had the OnePlus 7 Prototype in his pocket but said that it was not currently ready to be displayed to journalists. To be clear, the 5G OnePlus demoed at MWC 19 is not the OnePlus 7 but a separate standalone device. It remains to be seen when will OnePlus incorporate wireless charging on its device.

 

