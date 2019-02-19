Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
OnePlus 7 leaked image shows off thin bezels, bizarre button placement

Also, there is no notch seen in the rumoured image of OnePlus 7 suggesting a slider or pop-up camera.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 10:52:48 IST

Even though we might be a few months away from witnessing the launch of the new OnePlus smartphone, the leaks have already started to pile up.

We have already seen leaks on what the upcoming OnePlus 7 might pack in terms of battery, storage, chipset, and have also spotted a few leaked renders. If you haven't been initiated to the rumours on OnePlus 7, you can check out our complete list of OnePlus 7 leaks.

However, for the first time, there is a live image (sort of) of the purported OnePlus 7 that have popped up. This has been spotted by an Italian blog called Tutto Android.

The image shows a smartphone with thin bezels with no notch. Also, the button placement is a bit bizarre as it is indicating that either the home screen is upside-down or the buttons have been shifted closer to the bottom frame.

As there seems to be no notch, the phone might come with a mechanical slider as seen in Mi Mix 3  or a pop-up camera as we will be seeing in the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro.

But as mentioned in Tutto Android, there is also a possibility of the phone coming with a hole-punch which remains invisible in normal use but become transparent only when taking a picture.

Or this might just be a fake as there is no official news yet confirming the authenticity of the image.

