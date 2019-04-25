tech2 News Staff

After spending quite a few days hyping the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has announced that the device will be launched on 14 May along with the regular OnePlus 7.

Now, OnePlus has also opened its The Lab program as well, so that consumers can try out the device before the official launch.

In a post, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 7 Pro The Lab programme registrations are up and will continue till 8.00 pm ET on 3 May which is about 5.30 am IST on 4 May.

15 lucky winners will be announced by the company on 9 May who will get exclusive access to the phone.

The Lab programme by OnePlus was first introduced in May 2016 with the OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 6 and 6T also were part of The Lab programme.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 7 series will be unveiled on 14 May in three different countries simultaneously.

The events are said to be held in London, New York and Bangalore. The main launch will be taking place in New York at 11.00 am EDT and in London and Bengaluru the event will start at 4.00 pm GMT and 8.15 pm IST.

Here's all we know about OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.