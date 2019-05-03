tech2 News Staff

If you are a OnePlus fan, and coincidentally also an Amazon Prime member, this is when you will feel like buying that Prime subscription has really paid off.

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking is now open exclusively for Amazon Prime members. As part of Amazon's Summer Sale preview, it opened pre-booking for the smartphone today, that is 3 May, at 12 pm. Non-Prime members will be able to book the device starting 4 May.

How to pre-book OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon India today

To get started, head to Amazon's Gift Card page. Here you need to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro gift card by choosing a denomination of Rs 1,000. Pre-orders must be placed by 11.59 pm on 7 May.

Once you have bought the gift card, you will receive it in your mailbox. The OnePlus 7 Pro can then be purchased within 60 hours of the start of the sale.

Further, Amazon is also offering a 6 months free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000 to customers who pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro. In order to be eligible for that, you will need to download the OnePlus care app to register within 30 days of the smartphone's purchase.

Another thing to know is that on the OnePlus 7 Pro's teaser page on Amazon India, SBI is mentioned as the payment partner. Which means, if you have an SBI debit or credit card, you will be able to avail some special cashback and offers.

How can I win a OnePlus 7 Pro?

In order to get more updates on the OnePlus 7 Pro, pre-orders, sale, and offers, you can subscribe to get notified here. Doing that can also help you win a OnePlus 7 series smartphones. After you have subscribed to notifications, you will also need to retweet a OnePlus 7 tweet on Amazon India's Twitter page.

This contest will end on 14 May. Winners will be chosen at random who will then have to answer a few qualifying questions that will be sent to their registered email address.

