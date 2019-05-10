tech2 News Staff

Ever since the first teaser for the OnePlus 7 Pro was shared by the company, it has been touting it as one of its most powerful smartphones — in terms of performance, camera, design, everything.

Now, in another effort to tease its pre-eminence, OnePlus is partnering with Netflix India and National Geographic magazine for a some (damn) cool advertising. As OnePlus teased a few minutes ago, it had partnered with Netflix India to shoot the official posters of the upcoming season 2 of Sacred Games. (Way to tap on the rage!)

OnePlus is also worked with National Geographic to release its first ever cover shot on a smartphone taken by the OnePlus 7 Pro. In fact, all images in this special edition will be shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The edition of the magazine is titled “Inspired by Nature,” and is a compilation of three National Geographic photographers’ — Andy Bardon, Carlton Ward Jr, and Krystle Wright — journeys across North America. This edition is set to release in July 2019 and will be available globally.

Another one of such collaboration is a Harper's Bazaar cover of Jameela Jamil shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Expected camera specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is teased to come with a triple-rear camera with a 48 MP, 8 MP and 16 MP sensor. Additionally, the phone will have a pop-up selfie camera to guarantee the best angles for your social media shots. The front-facing camera is expected to feature a 16 MP sensor.

Besides that, the phone is expected to support HDR 10+ video standard that is currently only available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. It will apparently support high-resolution content from streaming websites such as Netflix and YouTube. In fact, both of these streaming services have partnered with the brand.

