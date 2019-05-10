Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

All the images shot on this edition, that will release in July 2019, will be shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 11:26:20 IST

Ever since the first teaser for the OnePlus 7 Pro was shared by the company, it has been touting it as one of its most powerful smartphones — in terms of performance, camera, design, everything.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue colour.

Now, in another effort to tease its pre-eminence, OnePlus is partnering with Netflix India and National Geographic magazine for a some (damn) cool advertising. As OnePlus teased a few minutes ago, it had partnered with Netflix India to shoot the official posters of the upcoming season 2 of Sacred Games. (Way to tap on the rage!)

OnePlus is also worked with National Geographic to release its first ever cover shot on a smartphone taken by the OnePlus 7 Pro. In fact, all images in this special edition will be shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The edition of the magazine is titled “Inspired by Nature,” and is a compilation of three National Geographic photographers’ — Andy Bardon, Carlton Ward Jr, and Krystle Wright — journeys across North America. This edition is set to release in July 2019 and will be available globally.

Another one of such collaboration is a Harper's Bazaar cover of Jameela Jamil shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Expected camera specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is teased to come with a triple-rear camera with a 48 MP, 8 MP and 16 MP sensor. Additionally, the phone will have a pop-up selfie camera to guarantee the best angles for your social media shots. The front-facing camera is expected to feature a 16 MP sensor.

Besides that, the phone is expected to support HDR 10+ video standard that is currently only available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. It will apparently support high-resolution content from streaming websites such as Netflix and YouTube. In fact, both of these streaming services have partnered with the brand.

For more details on the expected specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, read here.

