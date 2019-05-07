Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is all set to launch its biggest and brightest star yet - the OnePlus 7 Pro - on May 14. The smartphone has garnered a lot of hype in the past few weeks from news websites, tech bloggers and the general public who are anticipating a state-of-the-art, feature-laden device to rival the top flagship smartphones from major brands.

Will the OnePlus 7 Pro be the power-packed smartphone that the people are hoping for? While the final list of specs is shrouded in secrecy, reports and rumours floating around promise this and much more. Here is everything we know so far about the OnePlus 7 Pro ahead of its imminent launch.

HDR10+ Certification

A feature that is generally only seen on Smart TVs, the OnePlus 7 Pro boasts HDR 10+ technology. The smartphone will support high-resolution content from streaming websites such as Netflix and YouTube. In fact, both of these streaming services have partnered with the brand.

Display

The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to have a 6.64-inch display and a 1440 x 3120 pixels screen resolution.

Camera

An impressive triple-rear camera features a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor. Additional, the phone will have a pop-up selfie camera to guarantee the best angles for your social media shots. The front-facing camera is of 16-megapixel resolution.

Operating System

Running on Android v9.0 (Pie), the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core processor and has 6 GB of RAM for smooth functioning.

Graphics

Gaming enthusiasts will rejoice in the Adreno 640 GPU that enables great graphics performance during fast-paced gaming.

Battery

With a 4000 mAh battery, you can expect a charged device that lasts well beyond a day under normal usage.

Sensors

There is a fingerprint sensor for added security as well as a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass and gyroscope.

Storage

The phone comes with a whopping 128 GB of storage.

OnePlus is upgrading from the standard smartphone market to the premium arena with a device set to rival the biggest names in the industry. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be the company’s flagship smartphone, with a price tag that promises to be more accessible than most premium offerings and specs to rule the market.

