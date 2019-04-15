Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a 'new device' on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

In typical OnePlus fashion, Lau will be revealing a few key details about the device in his blog post.

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 21:01:57 IST

The tech industry is buzzing with anticipation over the next big smartphone launch, which is the OnePlus 7. Reports have come stating that the company is planning on announcing not one but three smartphones. With all the rumours and leaks floating about the internet, CEO Pete Lau has something important to say.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a new device on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

Pete Lau. Reuters

In a tweet, Lau has said that "I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device — check back to see my post this Wednesday". What could this mean? What is this new device?

The answer seems a bit obvious. Pete Lau is more than likely talking about the OnePlus 7 smartphone and it would appear that in typical OnePlus fashion, he will be revealing a few key details about the device in his blog post. With leaks pointing towards a launch on 14 May the time is ripe for the OnePlus social media team to build up hype towards the device.

Co-founder Carl Pei also retweeted Lau's tweet with a hands-raised-over-your-head emoji. What does that signify? The questions are piling and we can be sure that a few of them will quite likely be answered on 17 April. Are you excited for the OnePlus 7?

