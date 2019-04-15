tech2 News Staff

The tech industry is buzzing with anticipation over the next big smartphone launch, which is the OnePlus 7. Reports have come stating that the company is planning on announcing not one but three smartphones. With all the rumours and leaks floating about the internet, CEO Pete Lau has something important to say.

In a tweet, Lau has said that "I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device — check back to see my post this Wednesday". What could this mean? What is this new device?

I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 15, 2019

The answer seems a bit obvious. Pete Lau is more than likely talking about the OnePlus 7 smartphone and it would appear that in typical OnePlus fashion, he will be revealing a few key details about the device in his blog post. With leaks pointing towards a launch on 14 May the time is ripe for the OnePlus social media team to build up hype towards the device.

Co-founder Carl Pei also retweeted Lau's tweet with a hands-raised-over-your-head emoji. What does that signify? The questions are piling and we can be sure that a few of them will quite likely be answered on 17 April. Are you excited for the OnePlus 7?

